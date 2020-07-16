Robert E. Landry Sells 579 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total value of $370,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $641.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $655.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

