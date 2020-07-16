Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,344 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAY opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

