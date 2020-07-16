RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 172,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

