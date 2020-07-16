Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,720 ($58.09) to GBX 4,440 ($54.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,140 ($63.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,521.33 ($55.64).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 4,844.50 ($59.62) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,506.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.