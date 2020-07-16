Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.16. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 147,969,064 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 808,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.