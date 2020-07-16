Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.