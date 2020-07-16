Reviewing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renasant and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 1.86 $167.60 million $2.91 7.90 MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 1.38 $43.63 million $3.40 5.41

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 18.07% 6.48% 1.03% MidWestOne Financial Group 14.79% 8.24% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 1 0 2.25 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.87%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Summary

Renasant beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

