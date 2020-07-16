Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.