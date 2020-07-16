Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.63

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.63 and last traded at $258.43, with a volume of 1101000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.60.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

