Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

