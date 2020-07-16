Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.86).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 122 ($1.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 75 ($0.92) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC raised Restaurant Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.15).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 52.65 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

