Research Analysts Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

SBA Communications stock opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,646.17 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.35 and a 200-day moving average of $279.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $122,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.