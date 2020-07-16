Research Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NUVA opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

