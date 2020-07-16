Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yeti Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $588,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

