Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of ADI opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

