Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Universal Health Services (OTCMKTS:UHS) Critical Survey

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rennova Health and Universal Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 0 5 8 0 2.62

Universal Health Services has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.14%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17% Universal Health Services 6.34% 14.89% 7.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Universal Health Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.38 billion 0.69 $814.85 million $9.99 9.28

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Risk & Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 27, 2019, it owned and/or operated 350 inpatient facilities, and 37 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

