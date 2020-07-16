RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.50. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

