Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0014

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Remme has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $152,383.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Tidex, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

