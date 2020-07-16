Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Down 3.1%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 5,266,429 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,692,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

MARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

