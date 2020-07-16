Relex (RLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Relex has a total market capitalization of $101,269.87 and $16.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relex has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relex

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

