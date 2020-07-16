Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Chevron stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.