Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,779.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

