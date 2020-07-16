Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 748 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

