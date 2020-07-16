Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Shares of RTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

