Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.9% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a market cap of $683.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.