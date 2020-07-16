Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $140.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

