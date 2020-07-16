Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,813 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

