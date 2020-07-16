Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.52.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.