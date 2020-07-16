Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

