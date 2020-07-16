Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

