Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,257 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,405 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,088,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,344,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 233,769 shares during the last quarter.

BAR opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

