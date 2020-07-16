Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $217.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

