Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 277.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after buying an additional 1,923,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,920,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.52.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,847 shares of company stock valued at $37,155,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

