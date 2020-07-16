Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 679 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

