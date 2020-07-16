Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

