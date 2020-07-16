Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $481,000 in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 297,392 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.