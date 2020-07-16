Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $424,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

