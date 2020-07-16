Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $342,000 in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

