Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $249,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

