Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $248.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

