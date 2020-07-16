Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of TER stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.