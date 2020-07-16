Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

