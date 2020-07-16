Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

