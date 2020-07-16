Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,275,754.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,152 shares of company stock worth $13,739,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

