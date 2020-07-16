Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.76. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,887,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.