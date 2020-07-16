Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NYSE:T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

