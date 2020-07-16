Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.