Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

