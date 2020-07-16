Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

