Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 42.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

NYSE BLD opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.